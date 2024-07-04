China's large population offers potential for tourism market: Zambian official

LUSAKA, July 3 (Xinhua) -- China's large population offers a huge tourism market for Zambia, Minister of Tourism Rodney Sikumba said on Wednesday.

The minister made the remarks after a tour of the Lusaka National Park, which is located about 30 km southeast of the capital city of Lusaka, with visiting Chinese Minister of Veterans Affairs Pei Jinjia.

Zambia has opted to partner with the Chinese government for strategic collaboration to enhance the country's tourism sector, the state broadcaster Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation quoted Sikumba as saying.

The dedication of 2024 as the year of tourism and culture, as Zambia and China celebrate 60 years of bilateral cooperation, was a deliberate step taken to enhance tourism cooperation between the two countries, the minister said.

He also said the two countries were in discussions of introducing direct flights between them and China has been included among countries in the visa waiver program to encourage more Chinese tourists to visit Zambia

According to the minister, the two countries have also agreed for China to help Zambia with infrastructure development in the tourism sector.

