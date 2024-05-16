Development forum to promote China-Zambia cooperation opens

Xinhua) 13:05, May 16, 2024

LUSAKA, May 16 (Xinhua) -- A forum to promote cooperation between China and Zambia opened here Wednesday with China's pledge to build on past successes to open new horizons of cooperation through high-quality development.

The Zambia-China High-Quality Development Forum and Economic Exhibition has attracted more than 200 enterprises from China and Zambia, as well as more than 1,000 representatives from all walks of life.

Also present at the event were Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema and Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Du Xiaohui as well as government officials and embassy officials.

In his remarks, Hichilema said two-way trade has grown in recent years, highlighting Zambia's prominence as a key investment destination for Chinese firms.

"This surge underscores the importance that China places on Zambia as a partner in its development agenda. In response, we must reciprocate with hard work and innovation," he said.

For his part, the Chinese ambassador described the forum as a key event to implement the important consensus reached by leaders of the two countries last year and a major step in preparation for the new session of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

Du said the focus of the China-Zambia cooperation should be shifted from "how big the cooperation is to how good it is."

"In the past 60 years, China and Zambia have developed our relations in accordance with the guiding principle of mutual respect, equality and common development," he said. "We are ready to build on past successes and open new horizons for China-Zambia relations through high-quality development that features innovation-based, coordinated, green and inclusive growth."

Twenty-one documents on practical cooperation have been signed with a total value of about 1.03 billion U.S. dollars between Chinese and Zambian enterprises during the forum, covering areas such as energy, mining, infrastructure and agriculture, which are key areas for economic development and improvement of people's livelihood, said Liu Guoyu, the economic and commercial counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Zambia.

Chipoka Mulenga, Zambian Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry said the forum was important to promote economic and trade relations and to ensure quality development.

Mulenga said Zambia was keen to enter into partnerships that would enhance economic development through joint ventures.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)