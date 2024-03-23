Water supply of Zambian capital improves with Chinese-funded project: official

Xinhua) 11:25, March 23, 2024

LUSAKA, March 22 (Xinhua) -- A senior Zambian government official said Friday that Lusaka, the country's capital, has witnessed an improvement in water supply since the commissioning of the Kafue Bulk Water Project funded by the Chinese government.

"One of the projects being done to address water problems in Lusaka is the Kafue Bulk Water Supply Project. The people in Lusaka have witnessed an improvement in water supply since it was commissioned," said Sheal Mulyata, the minister for Lusaka Province, during an event held in commemoration of this year's World Water Day.

She said about 500,000 people had been benefiting from the improved water supply, noting that the significance of the project addressing the water challenge could not be overemphasized.

Phase one of the project, financed by the Export-Import Bank of China (China Exim Bank) and constructed by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), was commissioned in 2022.

Meanwhile, the official stressed the need for stakeholders to redouble efforts to address challenges of inequality in accessing clean water and sanitation services. She said unequal access to clean and proper sanitation has caused tensions and has been a source of conflicts in many parts of the country.

She said the theme for this year's commemoration, "Leveraging Water for Peace," calls for sustainable water management strategies and interventions.

The government, she said, was implementing several interventions aimed at expanding access to clean water and proper sanitation services in the country.

The minister warned that the drought that has hit the country would result in increased human-animal conflicts.

Raubil Durowoju, the African Development Bank (AfDB) country representative, said the lack of equitable access to clean water and sanitation services has been a breeding ground for conflicts in many parts of the world.

In remarks delivered on behalf of cooperating partners in the water sector, the AfDB representative said there was a need for countries to come up with strategies that ensure equitable access to water resources.

He reaffirmed that the bank and other cooperating partners will continue to support Zambia to address challenges in the water sector and ensure that the country has an adequate water supply.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liu Ning)