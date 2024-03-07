Reception marks 40th anniversary of China-Zambia military medical cooperation

Xinhua) 09:40, March 07, 2024

LUSAKA, March 6 (Xinhua) -- A reception to mark the 40th anniversary of China-Zambia military medical cooperation was held Tuesday in Lusaka, the Zambian capital.

The event also saw the bidding of farewell to the 26th Chinese Military Medical Team, who were awarded medals of international cooperation, and the welcoming of the 27th medical team.

Wang Sheng, the charge d'affaires at the Chinese Embassy, and Ambrose Lufuma, the Zambian minister of defense, as well as officials from the Maina Soko Medical Center, attended the event.

In his remarks, Wang said in that the past 40 years, Chinese medical teams have traveled thousands of miles to help save the lives of people in Zambia and deepen the friendship between the two countries.

They also helped improve the medical capabilities of Zambian colleagues, he said, commending the medical teams for their hard work and their contribution to a stronger China-Zambia friendship.

Wang noted that the year 2024 marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, adding that the embassy will uphold the spirit of China-Africa friendly cooperation, move forward with people from all walks of life in Zambia and transform the profound traditional cooperation between the two countries into an inexhaustible driving force for win-win cooperation in the new era.

Senior Colonel Jiang Lei, the defense attache of the Chinese Embassy in Zambia, said the China-Zambia military medical cooperation has achieved fruitful results and has become an important symbol of the friendship between the two countries over the past 40 years.

He said the Chinese military doctors will keep their mission firmly in mind, perform their duties and promote new progress in bilateral cooperation.

Lufuma, the Zambian defense minister, said Lusaka values the Chinese medical teams' contributions and their knowledge transfer to the country.

"Their medical skills have earned the trust and respect of the government and the people. That is why they have continued to receive high accolades from people of all walks of life in Zambia," he said.

He said Zambia appreciates the level of cooperation in the health sector between the two countries and that the two countries intend to solidify it further in areas of medical equipment, technology and training.

Since 1984, China has sent 27 military medical teams, totaling 332 members, to Zambia.

