Zambian official expects improved water supply in capital with China's assistance

Xinhua) 10:07, February 22, 2024

LUSAKA, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's assistance in advancing water supply projects will bridge the deficit of water supply to Lusaka, the Zambian capital, and potentially tackle cholera outbreaks in the city, a Zambian official said Tuesday.

Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Du Xiaohui last month said that phase two of the Kafue Bulk Water Supply project will be implemented to improve water supplies to the capital.

Chishoma Musonda, regional community development officer of the Lusaka Water Supply and Sanitation Company, expressed excitement about the announcement, saying investing in water supply infrastructure is important due to the city's growing population and subsequent pressure on the available water supply.

"The announcement on the Kafue Bulk Water Supply phase two is important to us, and we are hopeful that the project will bridge the gap," Musonda told Xinhua.

He explained that the completion of phase one of the project in 2022 had already resulted in improved water supply, increasing from 17 hours to almost 20 hours of supply per day, with an additional 50 million liters of water per day.

The current demand for water supply in the city, however, stands at 495 million liters per day, while the current supply is only 320 million liters, leaving a deficit of 175 million liters of water.

Musonda attributed the increased demand for water to the rising population due to urbanization and increased industrial activities in the city. The construction of phase two of the project would allow the company to reach even areas that were not currently supplied with water, improving supply hours and potentially tackling cholera outbreaks in the city, he said.

Residents living in Lusaka expressed happiness over plans for the second phase of the project, praising China for the improvements and highlighting the positive impact on reducing the burden of traveling long distances to fetch water.

Musunga Chansa, a resident of Kamwala South residential area, commended China for the phase one project, which has gone a long way in improving the water situation. "The current situation of water in our area as of now is that it has improved so much from way back. At least we are having water frequently."

The phase-one Kafue Bulk Water Supply Project with an investment of 150 million U.S. dollars was financed by the Export-Import Bank of China and constructed by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation. It would ensure that about 500,000 people in the Zambian capital have access to clean and safe water as well as proper sanitation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)