Chinese, Zambian officials exchange experiences in economic governance

Xinhua) 08:24, May 09, 2024

LUSAKA, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Officials from China and Zambia have exchanged experiences in economic governance at a seminar, agreeing to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in economy and other areas.

The virtual seminar on economic governance was attended by members of the National Development Reform Commission of China and 30 officials from the Zambian government on Tuesday.

Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Du Xiaohui said there is huge potential for both countries to cooperate on economic governance as members of the Global South.

China is ready to help Zambia with its national development to achieve economic transformation as part of China's efforts to help protect the common interests of the developing world, he added.

He further said the seminar was an important step towards implementing the outcome of Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema's visit to China last year, during which 15 bilateral cooperation documents were signed.

The two countries are currently working together to prepare for the next meeting of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) to be held in China, the ambassador said, calling on both sides to strengthen cooperation under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative with a focus on revitalizing the Tanzania-Zambia Railway, developing greater synergy between development strategies, and improving economic governance.

Prudence Kaoma, acting permanent secretary in Zambia's Ministry of Finance and National Development, said the Zambian government attaches great importance to cooperation with China.

She said the seminar is timely as the Zambian government is currently undertaking a mid-term review of its eighth national development plan.

