Zambian president reaffirms commitment to strengthening cooperation with China

Xinhua) 10:24, May 23, 2024

LUSAKA, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on Wednesday reaffirmed his government's commitment to enhancing cooperation with China.

During a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Du Xiaohui, Hichilema commended China for its support, including assistance with debt restructuring, efforts to combat the COVID-19 epidemic, and aid during the recent cholera outbreak.

Du highlighted the fruitful results of the bilateral cooperation, noting the completion of significant facilities built by China and the high volume of two-way investment and trade.

"We have witnessed the completion of significant facilities built by China, and the volume of two-way investment and trade is at a high level. I am confident that our cooperation will yield even greater results, leading to higher quality development," he said.

