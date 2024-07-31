Home>>
Zambian FM to visit China
(Xinhua) 09:39, July 31, 2024
BEIJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Zambia Mulambo Haimbe will pay an official visit to China from July 30 to August 2, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian announced on Tuesday.
Haimbe's visit is at the invitation of Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and foreign minister, Lin added.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
