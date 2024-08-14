China, Zambia seek enhanced cooperation in transport sector

Xinhua) 09:52, August 14, 2024

LUSAKA, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Han Jing on Tuesday held talks with Zambian Minister of Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali to discuss strengthening cooperation in the transport sector.

During the meeting, Han emphasized China's commitment to enhancing collaboration with Zambia, particularly focusing on revitalizing the Tanzania-Zambia Railway line.

He also expressed his happiness with Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema's confirmation to attend the upcoming Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing next month and expressed hope for fruitful outcomes that would further enhance bilateral cooperation, especially in infrastructure development.

Han expressed his eagerness to establish strong working relationships with all Zambian government ministers to advance practical cooperation between the two nations for the mutual benefit of their peoples.

For his part, Tayali welcomed the opportunity to work with the new Chinese ambassador and highlighted the Zambian government's focus on improving internal connectivity, including airports, roads, and railway lines, adding that the ministry would seek to leverage the expertise of Chinese enterprises to support these efforts.

Tayali mentioned that one Chinese enterprise undertook the upgrade of a provincial airport, while another has been awarded a contract for a similar project at a different provincial airport. He highlighted that these developments reflect the growing extension of cooperation between the two countries into the private sector.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)