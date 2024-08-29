Reopening of China-Zambia textile joint venture in sight as new machinery arrives

Xinhua) 13:10, August 29, 2024

LUSAKA, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- A China-Zambia textile joint venture in central Zambia has recently celebrated the arrival of the first batch of new equipment and machinery, which marked a significant step toward resuming production after a 17-year hiatus.

At a ceremony attended by hundreds of people on Monday, Zambian Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga said that the reopening of Mulungushi Textiles will boost economic development in Central Province and nearby areas by directly creating about 500 jobs and revitalizing Zambia's cotton industry.

Wang Chuanyuan, chairman of Mulungushi Textiles, said the company will usher in a new chapter in its development and improve livelihoods.

Albert Halwampa, director-general of the Zambia Development Agency, said the factory's reopening is "a milestone" for the Zambian government and people and looks forward to the mutually beneficial cooperation between Zambia and China.

Located in the town of Kabwe, Mulungushi Textiles began construction in 1978 and was once one of Zambia's largest textile companies. It ceased operations in 2007.

The consensus on redeveloping Mulungushi Textiles was noted in a joint statement on establishing a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, during Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema's state visit to China in September 2023.

