Confucius Institute marks 15 years of promoting China-Malta friendship

Xinhua) 09:54, November 05, 2024

VALLETTA, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- The Confucius Institute at the University of Malta received acclaim on Monday for its role in promoting friendship between China and Malta, as it marked its 15th anniversary.

The special anniversary celebration featured performances by university students from the Confucius Institute as well as primary and secondary school students.

In his address, Peng Yijun, charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Malta, praised the institute's contributions over the past 15 years.

"The Confucius Institute has opened a door for Maltese young people to explore the real China," he said, underscoring the strong partnership between the University of Malta and Xiamen University in southeast China's Fujian Province.

Shi Dalin, vice president of Xiamen University, expressed hope that the Confucius Institute would continue to serve as a model for educational and cultural collaboration between Xiamen University and the University of Malta.

University of Malta Pro-Rector Frank Bezzina highlighted Confucius Institute's role in language teaching and cultural exchanges, noting that institute plays a unique role by promoting dialogue and mutual understanding.

In a video message, Yu Yunfeng, director of the Center for Language Education and Cooperation at China's Ministry of Education, said the Confucius Institute has played "a unique and important role" in promoting cultural exchanges and enhancing mutual understanding and friendship.

