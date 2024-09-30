Chinese community in Malta celebrates 75th founding anniversary of PRC

Xinhua) 10:08, September 30, 2024

VALLETTA, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese community in Malta gathered at the Chinese Garden of Serenity in Santa Lucija on Sunday to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

The event, co-hosted by the Chinese Embassy and the Chinese Community Association in Malta, featured song and dance performances, poetry recitations, and games, attracting hundreds of participants, including many Maltese.

In his address, Peng Yijun, charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Malta, emphasized the significance of the celebration and highlighted the strengthening ties between the two countries.

Charmaine St. John, mayor of Santa Lucija, expressed continued commitment to participating in the joint construction of the Belt and Road. She also underscored the importance of cooperation between the two countries, particularly through sister city partnerships.

Louisa Buhagiar, a Maltese girl, performed a Chinese song at the event. Looking forward to her upcoming visit to China in three weeks, she expressed eagerness to enhance her Chinese language skills.

