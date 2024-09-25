Malta-China relationship remains strong: president

Xinhua) 10:42, September 25, 2024

VALLETTA, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- The diplomatic relationship between Malta and China remains strong over 52 years since its establishment, President Myriam Spiteri Debono said Monday at the reception to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Malta.

Spiteri Debono described the relationship as one based on goodwill, friendship, trust, and mutual assistance, which has translated into cultural and educational programs as well as investment in infrastructure projects. She noted that trade between the two countries has strengthened in various sectors over the years, adding, "China is one of Malta's most important trading partners."

The bilateral relationship is characterized by cooperation in various spheres, such as trade, health, education, energy, agriculture, aquaculture, and culture, she said in her speech.

The fact that since 1972, more than 60 agreements and memoranda covering various sectors have been signed between Malta and China, "testifies to the vibrant nature of our relationship based on trust and mutual respect," she said.

Since the European Union (EU) and China are two of the world's largest economies, Malta considers that "cordial and frank EU-Chinese exchanges on trade and commerce are of paramount importance," Debono noted.

In this regard, Malta is looking forward to the implementation of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the export of Maltese tuna to China to become a reality with the first arrival of Maltese tuna in the Chinese market expected in the coming weeks, she added.

Spiteri Debono also extended her gratitude to organizations such as the Malta China Friendship Society, the Mediterranean Regional Center for Traditional Chinese Medicine, and the China Cultural Center in Malta for their outstanding contributions to strengthening the ties between the two countries and peoples.

Peng Yijun, charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Malta, highlighted the significant achievements and changes China has undergone over the past 75 years under the leadership of the Communist Party of China.

He emphasized the marked improvement in the quality of life for the Chinese people, noting that the per capita disposable income of residents has increased 76-fold nationwide. "Chinese people have enjoyed a stronger sense of gain, happiness, and security," Peng said. China's fascination, safety, openness, inclusiveness and hospitality have attracted more and more tourists from all over the world, he added.

Since the reform and opening-up, China has continued to provide the world with opportunities for peace, development, and win-win cooperation, he said. Peng highlighted that China remains committed to a path of peaceful development and has contributed more than 30 percent to global economic growth for 14 consecutive years.

He further pointed out that China's Belt and Road Initiative has stimulated nearly 1 trillion U.S. dollars in investment across more than 150 countries. This initiative, he said, has opened up a road of cooperation, opportunities and prosperity leading to common development, and injecting fresh momentum into the world economy.

China will continue to pursue an independent and peaceful foreign policy, promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, and uphold the common values of humanity, Peng said.

During the reception, Spiteri Debono, accompanied by Peng, viewed a photo exhibition showcasing the achievements of China-Malta relations.

