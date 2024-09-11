Chinese medicine teams to provide treatment to retired Maltese footballers

Xinhua) 10:23, September 11, 2024

Feng Hua (L), head of the 19th Chinese medical team for Malta, and Malcolm Camilleri, president of the Veterans Malta Football Association, attend a signing ceremony of the memorandum of understanding in Paola, Malta, on Sept. 10, 2024. The Mediterranean Regional Centre for Traditional Chinese Medicine (MRCTCM) signed a two-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Veterans Malta Football Association (VMFA) on Tuesday, marking a significant step in integrating Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) into Malta's football community. (Xinhua/Chen Wenxian)

VALLETTA, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Mediterranean Regional Centre for Traditional Chinese Medicine (MRCTCM) signed a two-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Veterans Malta Football Association (VMFA) on Tuesday, marking a significant step in integrating Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) into Malta's football community.

Under the agreement, Chinese medical teams from the MRCTCM will offer TCM treatments and rehabilitation services to retired Maltese footballers who are still actively competing. This follows the MRCTCM's partnership with Senglea Athletic Football Club in August, the first introduction of TCM to Malta's football scene.

VMFA President Malcolm Camilleri highlighted the importance of this collaboration for the association's eight teams of retired players, aged 35 to 55, many of whom suffer from muscle pain, ligament injuries, and other sports-related conditions. "It's a good thing that we have someone to take care of our injuries," said Camilleri, expressing optimism about TCM's ability to alleviate and heal these injuries.

The MoU, valid for two years, may be extended if successful, with Camilleri hoping for an even longer-term partnership.

Feng Hua, head of the 19th Chinese medical team for Malta, explained that TCM therapies such as acupuncture and massage can help football players by relaxing muscles, reducing inflammation, and speeding up recovery with minimal side effects. She stressed that the partnership aims to provide holistic care, including rehabilitation and mental well-being, while also boosting awareness of TCM in Malta.

The MRCTCM, established in 1994 through a collaboration between the Chinese and Maltese governments, has treated around 250,000 Maltese patients with the help of 19 Chinese medical teams over the years.

Feng Hua, head of the 19th Chinese medical team for Malta, provides acupuncture treatment for Malcolm Camilleri, president of the Veterans Malta Football Association, in Paola, Malta, on Sept. 10, 2024. The Mediterranean Regional Centre for Traditional Chinese Medicine (MRCTCM) signed a two-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Veterans Malta Football Association (VMFA) on Tuesday, marking a significant step in integrating Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) into Malta's football community. (Xinhua/Chen Wenxian)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)