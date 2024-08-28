Feature: Therapeutic TCM flourishes in Germany with growing recognition

BERLIN, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- In the town of Bad Koetzting in Bavaria, Germany, stands the Beijing University of Chinese Medicine Koetzting Hospital, the country's first traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) hospital.

Founded 33 years ago, the hospital initially focused on treating pain-related conditions with TCM and, having received positive feedback, now offers all inpatients a combination of herbal medicine and acupuncture, achieving a 70 percent overall efficacy rate.

Stefan Hager, the German director of Koetzting Hospital, initially planned to stay only a year or two but chose to remain at the hospital due to the impressive results of TCM treatments.

"One patient who was on the verge of a heart transplant experienced significant improvement through TCM and recovered fully. This demonstrates the unique effectiveness of TCM," Hager said.

Since the late 1990s, Germany has seen a surge in interest in TCM, and the growing recognition of TCM in Germany, exemplified by the TCM hospital, has also contributed to substantial growth in the herbal medicine market.

In Bavaria, Germany began exploring the local cultivation of traditional Chinese medicinal plants in 1999. After more than two decades of research, the Bavarian Agricultural Research Institute has developed cultivation techniques for over 20 TCM plants. Among these, 11 varieties, including astragalus and angelica, are now suitable for large-scale production.

"Many Germans have developed a strong preference for TCM after experiencing its benefits firsthand in China," said Zhong Wenjun, founder of HerbaSinica, a company that supplies over 200 types of herbs used across Europe, including in Germany and other European countries.

Germany, a leader in biomedical and life sciences research, is also making significant strides in the field of traditional and complementary medicine.

By the end of 2022, the German traditional and complementary medicine sector had approximately 3,600 full-time practitioners, nearly doubling since 2012. This growth underscores the expanding role of TCM in advancing public health in Germany.

Notably, acupuncture treatments for conditions such as lower back pain and knee joint issues are now covered by German public health insurance.

In Brandenburg, south of Berlin, the German Tuina Academy has trained over 10,000 healthcare workers in TCM techniques.

Founded 18 years ago, the academy has collaborated with 15 German medical training centers, and its tuina techniques are recognized by the German Medical Association and the German Continuing Education Foundation.

"German medicine has limited methods for pain relief, besides medication, it often relies on surgery without addressing the root cause, leading to limited effectiveness," said Sun Weizhong, founder of the academy, noting "TCM tuina emphasizes a holistic approach, using different techniques for various body parts, filling the gaps in medication, and is well-received by many German patients."

Mary-Louise Muller, chair of the German-Chinese Nursing Association, has collaborated with Chinese medical departments and institutions for over 30 years. During her studies in China, she discovered the benefits of acupressure in TCM and has passed this knowledge on to German nursing staff.

"Through collaboration between China and Germany, Germany can gain deeper insights into TCM, while China can benefit from German nursing management practices," she said.

