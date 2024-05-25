Chinese medical team provides free clinical services in Malta

Xinhua) 13:05, May 25, 2024

VALLETTA, May 24 (Xinhua) -- The 19th Chinese medical team for Malta from the Mediterranean Regional Centre for Traditional Chinese Medicine (MRCTCM) on Friday hosted a special event to provide free clinical services to elderly residents at the city hall of Birgu in southeastern Malta.

Doctors from the medical team gave brief introductions about traditional Chinese massage techniques and shared recipes for a traditional soup made with brown sugar, red dates, and ginger before the services.

Laurence Farrugia, 71, suffered from neck stiffness and limited mobility. He told Xinhua that after the event, he had decided to make an appointment with the Chinese doctors to relieve the stiffness of his neck.

Miriam Ancilleri, 65, recounted her experience with acupuncture at the MRCTCM after injuring her feet last year. "I feel glad that Malta has the Chinese medical team to serve Maltese people," she said.

John Boxall, mayor of Birgu, expressed his appreciation for the event. "It's a great opportunity for our elderly population, and they benefited a lot today," said Boxall.

Feng Hua, leader of the 19th Chinese medical team for Malta, said that similar events have been held five times in the city councils of Senglea and Zejtun.

The MRCTCM was established by the Chinese and Maltese governments in 1994. To date, 19 Chinese medical teams comprising over 100 doctors have provided TCM treatments to approximately 250,000 Maltese patients.

