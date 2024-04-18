30 new Chinese buses added to Maltese fleet

Xinhua) 09:45, April 18, 2024

VALLETTA, April 17 (Xinhua) -- Malta's public transport system on Wednesday added 30 new China-produced King Long buses to its fleet, in order to meet the demands of growing numbers of passengers.

Malta Public Transport (MPT) has invested more than 8 million euros (8.5 million U.S. dollars) in the new buses, which are equipped with Euro 6 diesel technology, USB chargers and free WiFi.

The new buses were launched by Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Public Works Chris Bonett, and MPT Chairman Felipe Cosmen.

Bonett said the investment reflects an ever-growing demand for reliable and sustainable transport options across the country. Official statistics show a 19 percent increase in the number of passengers who traveled by bus during the first three months of this year compared to the same period last year, with a total of 17.2 million passengers in the first three months of 2024.

There are also plans to introduce 120 fully-electric buses, with zero emissions, by the end of 2025, Bonnett said. These will replace the current diesel-powered buses, which should lead to a significant reduction of carbon emissions in the transport sector, he added.

Last week, one of Malta's leading privately-owned tourist transport operators, Zarb Coaches Ltd, also added four Yutong fully-electric coaches to its fleet. (1 euro = 1.06 U.S. dollar)

