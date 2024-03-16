China Pavilion unveiled at Malta's first art biennale

Xinhua) 13:37, March 16, 2024

Chinese Ambassador to Malta Yu Dunhai addresses the launch ceremony of the China Pavilion at the Malta Biennale in Valletta, Malta, on March 15, 2024. The China Pavilion at Malta's first art biennale was officially launched on Friday at Fort Saint Elmo, a renowned historical and cultural heritage site in Valletta.(Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

VALLETTA, March 15 (Xinhua) -- The China Pavilion at Malta's first art biennale was officially launched on Friday at Fort Saint Elmo, a renowned historical and cultural heritage site in Valletta.

The China Pavilion showcases over 100 pieces of artwork by contemporary Chinese artist Yan Shanchun. The artworks, including traditional Chinese ink paintings and Western copper engravings, are dedicated to the West Lake, an iconic tourist destination in Hangzhou, the capital of east China's Zhejiang Province.

The China Pavilion comprises two interconnected exhibition halls, gradually leading visitors into Yan Shanchun's artistic world of the West Lake.

Addressing the launch ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Malta Yu Dunhai said the China Pavilion offers a glimpse into the Chinese culture and serves as a bridge for people-to-people and cultural exchanges between China and Malta, "the most dynamic part of bilateral relations."

He said the biennale is a good start for further exchanges this year. "We look forward to more cultural exchanges and stronger people-to-people bonds with Malta in the years to come."

Owen Bonnici, Malta's minister for the national heritage, the arts and local government, underscored the strong ties between Malta and China, emphasizing that cultural exchanges have promoted mutual understanding between the two nations.

China has a strong cultural presence in Malta, as a result of the fruitful cooperation between the two countries, Bonnici told Xinhua, adding that he looked forward to closer bilateral cooperation, especially in culture.

Heritage Malta Chairman Mario Cutajar, also chairman of the biennale, said the event provides an opportunity for dialogue between the past and the present, and between different countries.

Cutajar said he considers China a "founder member of the event" as it was the first to apply to have its own pavilion at the first edition of the Malta Biennale.

He said he had invited his Maltese friends to visit the China Pavilion. "I'm sure there will be stronger cooperation between the two countries in the future."

The biennale exhibits artworks created by around 80 artists from over 20 countries. Themed "White Sea Olive Groves," the event opened on March 13 and will run until May 31, with pavilions situated at Malta's major cultural heritage sites.

People view artworks at the China Pavilion of the Malta Biennale in Valletta, Malta, on March 15, 2024. The China Pavilion at Malta's first art biennale was officially launched on Friday at Fort Saint Elmo, a renowned historical and cultural heritage site in Valletta. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

A woman views an artwork at the China Pavilion of the Malta Biennale in Valletta, Malta, on March 15, 2024. The China Pavilion at Malta's first art biennale was officially launched on Friday at Fort Saint Elmo, a renowned historical and cultural heritage site in Valletta. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

A man views an artwork at the China Pavilion of the Malta Biennale in Valletta, Malta, on March 15, 2024. The China Pavilion at Malta's first art biennale was officially launched on Friday at Fort Saint Elmo, a renowned historical and cultural heritage site in Valletta. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

Owen Bonnici, Malta's minister for the national heritage, the arts and local government, addresses the launch ceremony of the China Pavilion at the Malta Biennale in Valletta, Malta, on March 15, 2024. The China Pavilion at Malta's first art biennale was officially launched on Friday at Fort Saint Elmo, a renowned historical and cultural heritage site in Valletta. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Kou Jie)