China's Yutong electric buses debut in Malta

Xinhua) 11:00, April 15, 2024

Electric buses produced by the Chinese manufacturer Yutong Bus Co., Ltd. are pictured in Valletta, Malta, on April 12, 2024. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

VALLETTA, April 14 (Xinhua) -- One of Malta's leading tourist transport operators has added four electric buses produced by the Chinese manufacturer Yutong Bus Co., Ltd. to its fleet, in line with its commitment to go green and curb emissions.

Privately-owned Zarb Coaches Ltd. formally launched the buses during a ceremony on Friday evening in Malta's capital Valletta, and they formally started running on the road on Saturday.

Zarb Coaches Ltd. Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Emanuel Zarb told Xinhua it was truly a momentous occasion for his company, founded by his grandfather in 1947 with just one bus.

It now operates a fleet of 25 buses which all run on diesel and are used to transport school children in the morning and then tourists during the day. The company also owns and operates 25 mini buses and 25 taxis.

Zarb said he was looking forward to using the new vehicles and reaping returns on his investment.

Zarb Coaches is the partner of Yutong Bus in Malta and it has already placed orders for fully-electric buses for other companies.

"They are advanced when compared to other companies' (buses)," he said following the launch.

The 12-meter new buses, each with a capacity to carry 51 passengers, arrived in Malta from Zhengzhou, the capital city of central China's Henan Province, where the major global bus manufacturer Yutong Group is headquartered.

Zarb Coaches is among the first privately owned business entities to import fully electric buses into Malta. Some 30 Chinese King Long electric buses are already running across the country, serving public transportation needs.

Malta Transport Minister Chris Bonett said the government has a policy to decarbonize public transport and was providing incentives for private companies to invest in electric vehicles.

"Green is the way we have to go as an economy ... we hope that other companies will take the example of Zarb Coaches and invest in more electric vehicles, decarbonizing and making fresher air for everyone," he told Xinhua.

Bonett said other Chinese brands of electric vehicles were also available in Malta and were already running on the roads. "It shows that Maltese consumers and companies and even the operator of public transport are finding Chinese vehicles very reliable."

Malta supports Chinese innovation, including in the production of cleaner energy, he said. "If things turn out well, we will have more investment from China in Malta which is very good for us."

Chen Guihua, counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Malta said that both countries were sharing market opportunities and promoting mutual development under the Belt and Road Initiative.

China-made electric buses introduced to the Maltese public transport fleet offer environment-friendly options for locals, Chen said.

"After years of development, China has become a global leader in new energy technologies and equipment manufacturing. It plays a crucial role in energy transformation and tackling climate change," said Chen.

China and Malta should strengthen cooperation, overcome obstacles and promote clean energy collaboration, including offshore renewable energy cooperation, to achieve mutual benefits and win-win outcomes in green and low-carbon energy transformation, he added.

Ma Jiabo, regional manager of the Europe division of Yutong Bus, said that Yutong has pioneered the development of battery electric buses since 1997 and has so far sold over 180,000 such vehicles worldwide, not only advancing transport solutions but also contributing significantly to economic and social welfare.

In Europe alone, about 2,200 Yutong new energy buses are operating in several countries, including Britain, France, Denmark, and now Malta, Ma said.

"Our goal is to support Malta in its journey towards a greener future and offer new choices and fresh vitality for both public and tourism transport," Ma said.

Malta Transport Minister Chris Bonett (C) holds a model of an electric bus produced by the Chinese manufacturer Yutong Bus Co., Ltd. in Valletta, Malta, April 12, 2024. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

