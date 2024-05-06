Malta to strengthen cooperation with China on education

Xinhua) 09:43, May 06, 2024

A student of the University of Malta shows Zongzi, a pyramid-shaped dumpling made of glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo or reed leaves, in Msida, Malta, on June 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Wenxian)

Malta has signed agreements to strengthen cooperation with China on education.

VALLETTA, May 5 (Xinhua) -- Malta has signed a series of agreements with the Chinese government and educational institutes to strengthen cooperation in the sectors of education and sports.

The agreements were signed recently during a visit to China's Beijing and Shanghai by the Maltese Minister for Education, Sport, Youth, Research and Innovation Clifton Grima, according to a statement published by the ministry on Saturday.

In the Chinese capital Beijing, Grima held a meeting with Chen Jie, vice minister of China's Ministry of Education, during which both sides discussed the educational systems in the two respective countries and how the two countries can strengthen links in the sector of education.

The two sides signed two agreements, aiming to strengthen the bilateral collaboration in various educational aspects, including the exchange of students, scholarships, research, and exchange of expertise in technologies related to education as well as Higher Education, certificates and diplomas.

In Shanghai, Grima visited the Shanghai University of Political Science and Law, where a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed for cooperation.

During the visit, the Malta College for Arts, Science and Technology (MCAST) also signed cooperative agreements with seven Chinese universities and educational institutes.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)