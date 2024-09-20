Commemorative stamps marking PRC's 75th anniversary released in Malta

Xinhua) 08:53, September 20, 2024

VALLETTA, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Malta on Thursday released commemorative stamps to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Addressing the stamp release ceremony, Peng Yijun, charge d'affaires at the Chinese Embassy in Malta, highlighted China's profound achievements over the past 75 years in areas such as economy, science, technology, culture, social development and stability.

"China has become a responsible global actor and is glad to go forward hand in hand with true friends like Malta," Peng said. He noted that the bilateral relations between China and Malta "showcase mutual respect, equality and amity between countries different in social system and size."

Gavin Gulia, chairman of Malta Tourism Authority, highlighted the increasing numbers of Chinese tourists visiting Malta and Maltese travelers going to China. "We believe that tourism is the best way for people-to-people exchange and the best means to foster friendship," he said.

"In the future, we not only hope to invite more Chinese friends to visit Malta, but also wish for more Maltese people to travel to China, to experience its diverse customs and personally feel the warmth of this distant, friendly nation," Gulia said.

Charmaine St John, mayor of Santa Lucija, Malta's first sister city with China, expressed her hopes for deepening ties. "Whether in times of adversity or smooth sailing, we will remain true to our original aspiration, enhance mutual understanding, and hope to increase interaction and visits between the two sides and substantially promote sister city cooperation and exchanges," she said.

The stamp collection which consists of two stamps, presents the map of Malta, as well as the Beijing landmark Tian'anmen Square which has witnessed the 75 years of the grand National Day celebrations and the development of China.

