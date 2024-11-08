Confucius Institute in Djibouti promotes Chinese language learning and cultural exchange

Xinhua) 09:52, November 08, 2024

Zou Yanwu, the director of the Confucius Institute in Djibouti, communicates with a colleague in Djibouti City, Djibouti, on Nov. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

The Confucius Institute in Djibouti, which was officially inaugurated in March 2023, is co-organized by China's Sichuan Normal University and the Ministry of National Education and Vocational Training of Djibouti.

By providing tailored education for youth and working professionals, the institute promotes Chinese language learning in Djibouti and provides students with opportunities for cultural exchange and improved job prospects. The institute has trained 2,361 students since its establishment.

A student learns Chinese at the Djibouti State High School, a teaching site of the Confucius Institute, in Djibouti City, Djibouti, Nov. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

Li Wenbiao (1st L), a teacher from the Confucius Institute in Djibouti, teaches students Chinese at the Luban Workshop, a teaching site of the Confucius Institute, in Djibouti City, Djibouti, Nov. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

Students learn Chinese at the Luban Workshop, a teaching site of the Confucius Institute, in Djibouti City, Djibouti, Nov. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

A student writes a Chinese poem at the Institute of Diplomatic Studies, a teaching site of the Confucius Institute, in Djibouti City, Djibouti, Nov. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

Li Wenbiao (1st R), a teacher from the Confucius Institute in Djibouti, teaches students Chinese at the Luban Workshop, a teaching site of the Confucius Institute, in Djibouti City, Djibouti, Nov. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

Students learn a Chinese poem at the Institute of Diplomatic Studies, a teaching site of the Confucius Institute, in Djibouti City, Djibouti, Nov. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

Zhu Songrui, a teacher from the Confucius Institute in Djibouti, teaches Chinese at the Institute of Diplomatic Studies, a teaching site of the Confucius Institute, in Djibouti City, Djibouti, on Nov. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

