Senior CPC official meets Djiboutian president

Xinhua) 09:16, September 03, 2024

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, meets with Djiboutian President Ismail Omar Guelleh, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Cai Qi, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), on Monday met with Djiboutian President Ismail Omar Guelleh, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

China will work with Djibouti, in accordance with the important common understandings reached between the two heads of state, to continuously deepen political and strategic mutual trust, expand practical cooperation in various fields, strengthen coordination on regional issues and promote bilateral cooperation for more results, said Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee.

Guelleh expressed appreciation for China's assistance to the economic and social development of Djibouti, saying that his country is willing to expand bilateral practical cooperation in various fields to better benefit the two peoples.

