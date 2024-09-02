Home>>
Djiboutian president arrives in Beijing for 2024 FOCAC summit
(Xinhua) 10:17, September 02, 2024
Djiboutian President Ismail Omar Guelleh arrives for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Djiboutian President Ismail Omar Guelleh arrives for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese VP meets speaker of Djiboutian National Assembly
- China's top legislator holds talks with speaker of Djiboutian National Assembly
- Feature: Chinese doctors win hearts with dedication, professionalism in Djibouti
- Interview: Education cooperation with China empowers Djiboutian youths: official
- Chinese medical team provides medical services in Djibouti
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.