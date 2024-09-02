Djiboutian president arrives in Beijing for 2024 FOCAC summit

Xinhua) 10:17, September 02, 2024

Djiboutian President Ismail Omar Guelleh arrives for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Djiboutian President Ismail Omar Guelleh arrives for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

