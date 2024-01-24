China's top legislator holds talks with speaker of Djiboutian National Assembly

Xinhua) 08:33, January 24, 2024

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, holds talks with Dileita Mohamed Dileita, speaker of the National Assembly of Djibouti, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, held talks with Dileita Mohamed Dileita, speaker of the National Assembly of Djibouti, on Tuesday in Beijing.

Zhao said that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China and Djibouti have deepened political mutual trust, steadily advanced practical cooperation and undertaken fruitful people-to-people exchanges.

He said China is willing to work with Djibouti to push forward their strategic partnership, and has always viewed and developed its relations with Djibouti from a long-term and strategic perspective.

China appreciates Djibouti for its valuable support on issues related to Taiwan, Xinjiang, Hong Kong and human rights. China will continue to support Djibouti in safeguarding its national sovereignty, security and stability, in independently exploring a development path suited to its national conditions, and in playing a greater role in international and regional affairs, Zhao said.

China is ready to deepen cooperation with the African nation under the Belt and Road Initiative and expand cooperation on ports, free trade parks, investment and infrastructure construction, Zhao said.

He noted that China appreciates Djibouti's support for the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, and that China is ready to make new contributions to the construction of a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future.

Zhao said the NPC of China stands ready to work with the National Assembly of Djibouti to strengthen cooperation among legislative bodies, special committees and bilateral friendship groups, deepen the exchange of experience in legislation and supervision work, and promote cooperation on education, culture, health and local affairs.

Dileita said that since the establishment of the Djibouti-China diplomatic ties 45 years ago, bilateral cooperation on politics, the economy, culture and people's livelihoods has yielded fruitful results.

Djibouti has always adhered firmly to the one-China principle, and the Djiboutian National Assembly is willing to strengthen friendly exchanges with the NPC of China, share legislative experience, and make positive legislative contributions to promoting the in-depth development of bilateral relations, Dileita said.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, holds talks with Dileita Mohamed Dileita, speaker of the National Assembly of Djibouti, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)