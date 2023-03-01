Chinese NGO helps patients regain vision through cataract surgeries in Djibouti

Leung Chun-ying (2nd L), vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and chairman of the GX Foundation, Djiboutian Prime Minister Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed (2nd R), Djiboutian Minister of Health Ahmed Robleh Abdilleh (1st R), and Chinese Ambassador to Djibouti Hu Bin (1st L) cut the ribbon during the launching ceremony of a health project in Djibouti City, Djibouti, Feb. 27, 2023. GX Foundation, a non-profit and non-governmental organization registered in Hong Kong, China, kicked off here Monday a project that aims to offer cataract surgeries to patients and help them regain vision in the Red Sea nation of Djibouti. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

DJIBOUTI CITY, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- GX Foundation, a non-profit and non-governmental organization registered in Hong Kong, China, kicked off here Monday a project that aims to offer cataract surgeries to patients and help them regain vision in the Red Sea nation of Djibouti.

The foundation renewed its memorandum of understanding with the Djibouti Ministry of Health to extend their cooperation until 2027, under which up to 6,000 cataract surgeries are to be offered for free to local patients over the next few years.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Leung Chun-ying, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and chairman of the foundation, said the foundation hopes to use the Cataract Blindness Elimination Project to fully demonstrate the contribution of Chinese non-governmental organizations (NGO) in international humanitarian aid.

Leung believed that the project would deepen the friendship between China and Djibouti and bring bilateral exchanges and cooperation to a new height.

In his speech, Djiboutian Minister of Health Ahmed Robleh Abdilleh paid tribute to the excellent cooperation between Djibouti and China in the field of health.

Abdilleh said cataracts are one of the leading causes of blindness in Djibouti and have a significant impact on socioeconomic development. Thanks to the support of the foundation, the country can carry out various activities of cataract screening and surgery to significantly reduce the rate of blindness.

The medical aid project is implemented by the foundation and the Health Commission of Shanxi Province in northern China. The province will send medical teams in batches over the next few years to perform about 6,000 free cataract surgeries in Djibouti using two mobile eye treatment centers provided by the foundation.

The foundation, established in 2018, aims to provide international medical and public health humanitarian assistance to countries along the Belt and Road. The name GX is derived from the Chinese word "Gong Xiang," meaning "sharing."

