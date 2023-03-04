Chinese medical team provides medical services in Djibouti

Xinhua) 13:24, March 04, 2023

Members of the 21st Chinese medical team dispatched to Djibouti pose for a group photo in Djibouti City, Djibouti, March 1, 2023. The 21st Chinese medical team dispatched to Djibouti has been providing medical services at the Peltier General Hospital since January 2022. By the end of February 2023, the medical team had provided 14,658 outpatient services, 576 emergency services and completed 1,168 surgeries. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Lian Xingang, a member of the 21st Chinese medical team dispatched to Djibouti, provides medical treatments for a patient at the Peltier General Hospital in Djibouti City, Djibouti, Feb. 28, 2023. The 21st Chinese medical team dispatched to Djibouti has been providing medical services at the Peltier General Hospital since January 2022. By the end of February 2023, the medical team had provided 14,658 outpatient services, 576 emergency services and completed 1,168 surgeries. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Hou Wei, a member of the 21st Chinese medical team dispatched to Djibouti, provides medical treatments for a patient at the Peltier General Hospital in Djibouti City, Djibouti, March 1, 2023. The 21st Chinese medical team dispatched to Djibouti has been providing medical services at the Peltier General Hospital since January 2022. By the end of February 2023, the medical team had provided 14,658 outpatient services, 576 emergency services and completed 1,168 surgeries. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Wang Xufeng, a member of the 21st Chinese medical team dispatched to Djibouti, provides medical treatments for a patient at the Peltier General Hospital in Djibouti City, Djibouti, March 1, 2023. The 21st Chinese medical team dispatched to Djibouti has been providing medical services at the Peltier General Hospital since January 2022. By the end of February 2023, the medical team had provided 14,658 outpatient services, 576 emergency services and completed 1,168 surgeries. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Han Junying, a member of the 21st Chinese medical team dispatched to Djibouti, tests blood samples at the Peltier General Hospital in Djibouti City, Djibouti, Feb. 28, 2023. The 21st Chinese medical team dispatched to Djibouti has been providing medical services at the Peltier General Hospital since January 2022. By the end of February 2023, the medical team had provided 14,658 outpatient services, 576 emergency services and completed 1,168 surgeries. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Zhou Naizhong, a member of the 21st Chinese medical team dispatched to Djibouti, provides medical treatments for a child at the Peltier General Hospital in Djibouti City, Djibouti, Feb. 28, 2023. The 21st Chinese medical team dispatched to Djibouti has been providing medical services at the Peltier General Hospital since January 2022. By the end of February 2023, the medical team had provided 14,658 outpatient services, 576 emergency services and completed 1,168 surgeries. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Zhou Naizhong, a member of the 21st Chinese medical team dispatched to Djibouti, provides acupuncture treatments for patients at the Peltier General Hospital in Djibouti City, Djibouti, Feb. 28, 2023. The 21st Chinese medical team dispatched to Djibouti has been providing medical services at the Peltier General Hospital since January 2022. By the end of February 2023, the medical team had provided 14,658 outpatient services, 576 emergency services and completed 1,168 surgeries. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Zhao Peng (2nd R) and Zhang Shu(2nd L), members of the 21st Chinese medical team dispatched to Djibouti, perform a surgery at the Peltier General Hospital in Djibouti City, Djibouti, March 1, 2023. The 21st Chinese medical team dispatched to Djibouti has been providing medical services at the Peltier General Hospital since January 2022. By the end of February 2023, the medical team had provided 14,658 outpatient services, 576 emergency services and completed 1,168 surgeries. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

