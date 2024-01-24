Chinese VP meets speaker of Djiboutian National Assembly

January 24, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Speaker of the National Assembly of Djibouti Dileita Mohamed Dileita in Beijing on Tuesday.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Djibouti, and the two heads of state have reached important consensus on the development of bilateral relations, according to Han.

He said China is willing to work with Djibouti to strengthen strategic communication and international coordination, deepen practical cooperation, and promote people-to-people exchanges.

China supports Djibouti in advancing its Vision Djibouti 2035 development plan. Based on the eight major steps to support high-quality Belt and Road (BRI) cooperation, China will work with Djibouti to promote cooperation in areas such as investment, financing and infrastructure construction, to push forward the strategic partnership and build a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future, Han said.

Dileita said that Djibouti attaches great importance to relations with China, and that investment from and cooperation with Chinese enterprises have contributed to the economic development of Djibouti.

Djibouti will continue to firmly abide by the one-China principle, actively participate in the BRI, and deepen cooperation with China in various fields, Dileita said.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Speaker of the National Assembly of Djibouti Dileita Mohamed Dileita in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

