Chinese, Djiboutian presidents meet in Beijing, elevate bilateral ties

Xinhua) 14:30, September 02, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Djiboutian President Ismail Omar Guelleh, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Djiboutian President Ismail Omar Guelleh, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

The two leaders jointly announced the elevation of bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

During the meeting, Xi spoke highly of Guelleh's attendance at all summits of the FOCAC since its inception.

Emphasizing the exemplary role of China and Djibouti in South-South cooperation, Xi said China is willing to support Djibouti in operating projects such as the Addis Ababa-Djibouti Railway and the Djibouti International Free Trade Zone and building a regional trade and logistics hub.

China supports Djibouti in making new contributions to peace and development in the Horn of Africa and the African continent at large, he said.

Guelleh said that Djibouti is ready to continue to promote important projects such as the Addis Ababa-Djibouti Railway and further deepen pragmatic cooperation with China in various fields.

Djibouti looks forward to enhancing communication and collaboration with China for regional security and development, he said.

During the summit, China and Djibouti will sign cooperation agreements in the fields of economy, trade, development and aerospace.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Djiboutian President Ismail Omar Guelleh, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)