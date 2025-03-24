Botswana's Chinese learners embrace language through martial arts

GABORONE, March 22 (Xinhua) -- The Confucius Institute at the University of Botswana (CIUB) hosted a cultural and language event on Friday, providing Chinese learners with a platform to practice speaking the language while exploring traditional Chinese martial arts.

Held under the theme "Chinese Gongfu," which refers to Chinese martial arts, the event introduced participants to the vocabulary of Chinese martial weapons, including knives, swords, spears, and whips, alongside basic martial arts movements. The interactive session aimed to enhance oral proficiency while deepening cultural understanding.

"Hello, everyone. My name is Shen Chenggong," said Keagile Sebetlela, a CIUB student, as he introduced himself in Chinese during an interview with Xinhua at the event.

"I am interested in learning Chinese because, in my view, it has become one of the major international languages. I believe knowing Chinese can open many doors," said Sebetlela, adding that he particularly enjoys writing Chinese characters, as the language differs from most others that rely on alphabets.

Students Sharon Khumomotse and Lindiwe Lile Ramooki performed at the event, introducing themselves with their Chinese names before entertaining the audience with tongue twisters.

"I'm a Chinese learner studying the language for three years. I work at a bank office," said Ramooki in fluent Chinese.

For Fidelity Monthe, who goes by the Chinese name Fei Di'an, learning the language is essential for growing her business.

"I run a small business and have traveled to China to source products. The biggest challenge has been communication. Learning Chinese will help me expand my business and form partnerships with Chinese companies," Monthe told Xinhua.

She expressed a deep fascination with Chinese characters. "Writing Chinese feels like drawing. It's almost like being an artist. But what I enjoy most is speaking the language and being able to converse with Chinese people. I'm also learning about Chinese culture and want to explore it further," she added.

Monthe and Sebetlela were among around 70 Chinese learners and teachers who participated in the two-hour event, which featured Chinese song performances, language games, and group discussions.

Pu Durong, Chinese director of CIUB, likened the event to "English corners" in China, where language learners gather to practice speaking.

"In China, we have English corners for practicing English. Here in Botswana, we have a Chinese corner for students to improve their speaking skills. These learners are very passionate about the language, because many plan to do business in China," Pu said.

CIUB, the first Confucius Institute in Botswana, was followed by a second institute launched in October 2023, at the Botswana International University of Science and Technology in Palapye, about 270 km northeast of Gaborone, the country's capital.

