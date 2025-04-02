Letter from China: China through the lens, not China through surmise

April 02, 2025

Jerald Devin Braddock Jr shows pictures to pupils at the Hangzhou Workmanship Demonstration Pavilion in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

HANGZHOU, April 1 (Xinhua) -- Warm spring sunlight bathed the bustling square. Standing at a short distance away, I watched a group of Chinese kids surrounding some American photographers, posing for pictures while making the "yay" gesture, with laughter rippling through the crowd.

The photographers, who traveled from the United States to east China's Zhejiang Province, were thrilled by the hospitality before entering the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City in the provincial capital of Hangzhou.

I joined them on a sightseeing minibus to explore the more than 5,000-year-old world heritage site. On the ride, Jerald Devin Braddock Jr was eager to share what he'd seen and heard.

"I never imagined the children here would be so lovely, outgoing and eager to practice English," said Braddock, with a mixture of surprise and admiration in his voice. "You know, back home, we hear about China mostly through the news -- and it's rarely anything good."

Just as he finished speaking, a young boy in the distance cupped his hands around his mouth and shouted, "Welcome to China!" Braddock was momentarily caught off guard. For once, the usually talkative man felt like the shy one.

As the minibus was about to turn the corner, Braddock quickly pulled out his camera to capture the moment. Through the lens, he saw the boy still sprinting after the bus, as his voice was carried to him by the wind.

Braddock was not the only person taken with the people here.

For Brian Alan Topolski, who will be 69 in April, this was his first journey outside the United States in his life.

"I've heard beautiful stories about China, but what people talk about is sometimes true, sometimes not. I've always preferred to see things with my own eyes," said Topolski.

Due to his age, Topolski often lagged behind the group, but he saw this as an opportunity to take in the surroundings more carefully. For me, it means extra time to get to know him better.

Unlike others, he liked to linger sometimes, capturing pictures of sanitation workers sweeping the streets, exchanging smiles with passing food delivery riders, and asking shopkeepers how to say "delicious" in Mandarin.

"People around the world want the same things in life: love and happiness," Topolski said. "It's important to keep the lines of communication open."

Whenever he saw something new, he would quickly make a video call to his wife, holding up his phone so that his family can see exactly what he's witnessing.

It was then that I saw a shift in their perspective. The stereotyped China in their mind -- the one shaped by often biased or even fake news and secondhand stories -- was dissolving before their eyes.

As we parted, Topolski smiled and said: "I only wish my wife were here. She would tell the story of China far better than I ever could."

With the China trip, Daniel Christian Cail and Jack Rush Kelly, both from New York and four years apart in age, have become close companions from mere acquaintances before. The moment they learned I was a journalist, their eyes lit up and they eagerly leaned in to share their whirlwind of experiences.

"We've been here for over a week, but it feels like we just stepped off the plane," Cail said, his voice brimming with excitement. "Every day is densely packed, but we wouldn't have it any other way. The scenery here is remarkable."

Kelly, unable to contain himself, jumped in. "I've been running on five or six hours of sleep a night, but it doesn't matter. Excitement keeps me awake as I stay up late, sorting through the landscapes I captured during the day. Honestly, five hours of sleep here feels as good as eight back in New York."

When I told them that I was from Beijing, Kelly's curiosity went into overdrive, firing off question after question about must-visit places and the best local dishes. At that moment, he seemed more like a journalist. "I think Beijing will be my next stop," he said, with eyes shining. "I just can't wait to go there."

As I watched Cail take selfies in a traditional Chinese bamboo hat, I felt his intense curiosity and joy for all the experiences here. "The United States is a younger country and doesn't have stuff that old. It is particularly fascinating to witness the old and the new, the rural and the urban," he said.

In their minds, the China I had already known began to take shape -- vibrant and full of warmth, a place where curiosity bridges cultures and laughter erases distances. "I felt ineffable to convey how deeply my love is for you all and the country and how much love I've received. It is a land of opportunity," said Cail.

"People-to-people exchanges between China and the United States matter. The photographers are eager to get back again with great enthusiasm," said Winston Zhou, president of the North America Photography Association. "We should organize more such activities to deepen mutual understanding."

They came to China with their cameras, expecting to capture a distant, unfamiliar country. Instead, they found themselves within the frame, no longer observers but part of the story. And in that story, the truth was far more vivid than the rumors.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)