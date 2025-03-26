Home>>
Trending in China | Songhua inkstone: a legacy of Chinese calligraphy
(People's Daily App) 16:43, March 26, 2025
Originating from the Changbai Mountains in northeastern China, Songhua inkstone has been valued as a royal treasure since the Qing Dynasty (1644–1912). Crafted from dense, fine-grained stone with natural green and purple veins, it is renowned for its quick, smooth, long-lasting ink-releasing properties. Beyond its practicality, Songhua inkstone symbolizes the elegance and tradition of Chinese scholarly culture, showcasing China's rich heritage and craftsmanship.
