Trending in China | Songhua inkstone: a legacy of Chinese calligraphy

(People's Daily App) 16:43, March 26, 2025

Originating from the Changbai Mountains in northeastern China, Songhua inkstone has been valued as a royal treasure since the Qing Dynasty (1644–1912). Crafted from dense, fine-grained stone with natural green and purple veins, it is renowned for its quick, smooth, long-lasting ink-releasing properties. Beyond its practicality, Songhua inkstone symbolizes the elegance and tradition of Chinese scholarly culture, showcasing China's rich heritage and craftsmanship.

(Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Zhang Chi)

