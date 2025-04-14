Feature: Beats without borders -- Chinese, Senegalese drummers converse in harmonic rhythm

DAKAR, April 12 (Xinhua) -- With synchronized movements and dazzling technique, percussionists from China and Senegal breathed life into diverse drum pieces during a cross-cultural performance titled "Drums and Music in Harmony" in Dakar, the capital of Senegal.

The show, held at the Grand National Theater Doudou Ndiaye Coumba Rose on Thursday evening, attracted nearly 1,000 spectators, eager to witness the captivating collaboration between Chinese and Senegalese artists.

"This is more than a musical performance. It's a spiritual exchange," said Yin Fei, associate professor from China's Central Conservatory of Music.

He led a nine-member percussion group on a cultural visit to Senegal, where they engaged in face-to-face collaboration with the renowned Doudou Ndiaye Rose Percussion Ensemble.

From Chinese lion dance drumming to Senegalese sabar drumming, the two ensembles, each with its distinct style, found common ground in both rhythm and spirit, showcasing the universality of percussion as a shared cultural language.

Opening the performance, the Doudou Ndiaye Rose Percussion Ensemble delivered a powerful display of sabar drumming. Dressed in traditional Senegalese attire, the performers moved in sync with their rhythms, weaving stories of Senegalese heritage and community through sound and motion.

They were followed by the Central Conservatory of Music Percussion Ensemble, which presented a series of Chinese percussion pieces steeped in national character, evoking the profound cultural legacy of Chinese civilization through layered, resonant rhythms.

Idrissa Faye, a resident of Dakar, watched the performance with his four-year-old daughter. "A few days ago, I passed by the theater and saw a huge poster for this event. I had never seen a Chinese performance before, so I came early with my daughter today," Faye said.

"The show was so amazing. I could really feel the grandeur and power of Chinese art," he said.

Yin introduced the audience to the long and rich history of Chinese percussion. "In traditional Chinese culture, drums often symbolize authority, sanctity, unity, and strength. In ancient times, the beat of drums marked the emperor's processions, the departure of armies, and temple ceremonies."

"Today, drum music remains a vibrant part of Chinese festivals such as Spring Festival, temple fairs, and harvest celebrations, often used to convey blessings and festive joy," he added.

Sabar drumming, a symbol of African percussion culture, is a dialogue between drummers and dancers. The drummer shifts rhythms based on the dancer's movements, while the dancer responds dynamically to the beat. This vibrant interplay is known as the "conversation of the drums."

For Mustapha Ndiaye, head of the Doudou Ndiaye Rose Ensemble, Thursday's performance also profoundly pulled at his heartstrings.

It served as a tribute to his late father, Doudou Ndiaye Rose, who brought traditional Wolof sabar drumming, once confined to weddings and festivals, to the global stage. The grand theater itself is named in the legendary drummer's honor.

"This exchange is a great opportunity to spark new artistic inspiration. We share so many similar stories. The drum is more than an instrument. It's a vessel of culture and spirit," said Ndiaye. "One day, I hope to bring Senegalese drumming culture to China."

