Learning Chinese language opens a lot of doors, says South African student

People attend "101 Wishes: The Beauty of Chinese Characters" Exhibition at the 2025 International Chinese Language Day event in Cape Town, South Africa, on April 17, 2025. A vibrant celebration to mark the 2025 International Chinese Language Day, themed "Chinese Language: Together for a Bright Future," was held on Thursday at the Iziko Learning Center in Cape Town. (Xinhua/Wang Lei)

CAPE TOWN, April 17 (Xinhua) -- "Learning the Chinese language opens a lot of doors for me," said Sasha-Leigh Allen, a South African student participating in a vibrant celebration to mark the 2025 International Chinese Language Day.

The celebration, themed "Chinese Language: Together for a Bright Future," was held on Thursday at the Iziko Learning Center in Cape Town, the legislative capital of South Africa. More than 100 representatives from the political, business, and academic sectors of China and South Africa, along with faculty and students from universities across Cape Town, came together to celebrate the beauty of the Chinese language.

Co-hosted by the Confucius Institute at the University of the Western Cape and the Iziko Museums of South Africa, the event offered rich Chinese cultural experiences, featuring "101 Wishes: The Beauty of Chinese Characters" Exhibition, Guzheng (Chinese plucked zither) performance, traditional Chinese tea tasting, and Chinese calligraphy practice.

In his opening remarks, Bongani Ndhlovu, acting chief executive officer of the Iziko Museums of South Africa, emphasized the multiple layers of significance that Chinese Language Day carries. "Language is not only the carrier of meaning, but also that through it, our values, our cultures, our traditions, our heritage are embedded in each (of us)," he said.

His remarks were echoed by Tang Chang'an, deputy consul general of the Chinese Consulate-General in Cape Town. "Chinese is more than a language -- it is a bridge connecting civilizations, fostering understanding, and promoting cultural change across the world," said Tang.

In his speech, Tang noted that the Chinese language reflects the wisdom of a 5000-year-old civilization rooted in values of peace, harmony, and cooperation. "In today's interconnected world, cultural and linguistic exchanges play a crucial role in building mutual respect and friendship among nations," he said.

"Let us take this opportunity to use language as a bridge to deepen mutual understanding, friendship, and cooperation. Together, we can build a more just and inclusive world," he added.

Sasha-Leigh Allen, a sophomore at the University of the Western Cape who attended the event, has been studying the Chinese language for nearly two years. "I believe that Chinese characters are an art, an art that in the beginning is very difficult to understand, but when you go up close, it's very simplistic and beautiful," she told Xinhua.

"When I learned Chinese characters, it made me more open-minded to understand the Chinese language, Chinese people, their culture, the way they speak, and the different kinds of meanings," she said, adding that she also encouraged her friends to learn the language.

Allen went on to talk about the potential benefits that learning the Chinese language could bring to her future career.

"Personally, for me, learning Chinese characters opens a lot of doors for me, especially in my career. Hopefully, if I'm able to continue learning Han Zi (Chinese characters), it will help a lot," she said.

