In pics: 8th Int'l Culture Festival of Tianjin Foreign Studies University
A performance is staged during the 8th International Culture Festival of Tianjin Foreign Studies University in north China's Tianjin, April 20, 2025. More than 300 students and teachers from over 60 countries and regions participated in the festival. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
Students pose for photos during the 8th International Culture Festival of Tianjin Foreign Studies University in north China's Tianjin, April 20, 2025. More than 300 students and teachers from over 60 countries and regions participated in the festival. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
A performance is staged during the 8th International Culture Festival of Tianjin Foreign Studies University in north China's Tianjin, April 20, 2025. More than 300 students and teachers from over 60 countries and regions participated in the festival. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
Students takes selfies during the 8th International Culture Festival of Tianjin Foreign Studies University in north China's Tianjin, April 20, 2025. More than 300 students and teachers from over 60 countries and regions participated in the festival. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
Students dance during the 8th International Culture Festival of Tianjin Foreign Studies University in north China's Tianjin, April 20, 2025. More than 300 students and teachers from over 60 countries and regions participated in the festival. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
Students takes selfies during the 8th International Culture Festival of Tianjin Foreign Studies University in north China's Tianjin, April 20, 2025. More than 300 students and teachers from over 60 countries and regions participated in the festival. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
