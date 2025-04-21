We Are China

Chinese artists perform Quanzhou string puppetry at Bogazici University in Istanbul, Türkiye

Xinhua) 09:57, April 21, 2025

A Chinese artist performs Quanzhou string puppetry of southeast China's Fujian Province during the International Chinese Language Day celebration at Bogazici University in Istanbul, Türkiye, April 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Visitors look at a Chinese painting artwork during the International Chinese Language Day celebration at Bogazici University in Istanbul, Türkiye, April 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Chinese artists demonstrate Chinese painting art during the International Chinese Language Day celebration at Bogazici University in Istanbul, Türkiye, April 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

