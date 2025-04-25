American student becomes cultural ambassador for Shenyang, NE China's Liaoning

People's Daily Online) 09:35, April 25, 2025

An American doctoral student at China Medical University has pledged to become a cultural ambassador for Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, after winning a top award for her interpretation of local culture.

Fatemeh Nozzari Varkani, an American student at China Medical University in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, shows her calligraphy work. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Fatemeh Nozzari Varkani, 27, received the highest honor in the international student category at the seventh "Most Beautiful Interpreter of Liaoning and Shenyang" Competition on Nov. 23, 2024, impressing judges with her fluent Mandarin and personal connections to the region.

Her relationship with China spans generations. Her Iranian father studied for his master's degree in dermatology and venereology at China Medical University from 1990 to 1993, while her American mother worked as a foreign teacher at the same institution.

Fatemeh Nozzari Varkani, an American student at China Medical University in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, interacts with a performer of Errenzhuan, a folk song and dance style from northeast China. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Born in 1997, Varkani grew up in China, becoming trilingual in English, Persian and Chinese. She began studying at China Medical University in 2012 and is currently pursuing a doctoral degree in dermatology and venereology. Her younger siblings have followed in her footsteps and are also studying at the university.

Beyond academics, Varkani has developed a deep interest in traditional Chinese culture. She enjoys wearing traditional Hanfu clothing, making mooncakes, learning heritage crafts and singing Chinese opera. In her free time, she often joins cultural activities organized by Liaoning Province and the university.

Fatemeh Nozzari Varkani, an American student at China Medical University in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, and her younger sister pose for photos as volunteers for the 2023 Shenyang Marathon. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Varkani also takes on social responsibilities to contribute to cultural exchanges.

During the 2023 Shenyang Marathon, Varkani and her sister served as volunteers. Having grown up in Shenyang as students at China Medical University, they were delighted to participate as international volunteers, helping runners while promoting cultural exchanges.

At China Medical University's 2021 graduation ceremony, Varkani said she aspired to build bridges of friendship between China and the world.

She expressed her commitment to promoting cross-cultural exchanges, aiming to spread Chinese culture worldwide and promote interactions between Chinese and other cultures.

Fatemeh Nozzari Varkani, an American student at China Medical University in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, speaks with other student representatives at China Medical University's 2021 graduation ceremony. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)