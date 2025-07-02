30 backflips in a row

(People's Daily App) 15:59, July 02, 2025

Watch as a Shaolin disciple from the Cultural Center of Shaolin Temple in Lusaka, Zambia, nails 30 consecutive backflips. Since its opening in 2021, Zambia's Cultural Center of Shaolin Temple has become a symbol of the growth of Chinese Shaolin culture in Africa and the global spread of Chinese traditional culture. The center not only teaches Kung Fu and promotes Chinese culture, but also brings life-changing opportunities to young people in Zambia.

