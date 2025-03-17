Home>>
PE teacher's Kung Fu stuns students
(People's Daily App) 16:22, March 17, 2025
Witness the jaw-dropping moment when a PE teacher transforms into a martial arts sensation during an outdoor PE class!
(Produced by Zou Yun and Intern Wang Yue)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
- Tea harvesting begins in Qiandao Lake region, E China's Zhejiang
- Cherry blossoms in full bloom in SW China's Guizhou
- Artificial wetlands generate ecological, economic benefits for villagers in E China's Shandong
- Female forest ranger in NW China's Gansu dedicates over 20 years to safeguarding Qilian Mountains
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.