Trending in China | Mantis Fist

(People's Daily App) 15:36, October 29, 2024

Mantis Fist, a renowned style of traditional Chinese martial arts, draws inspiration from nature by mimicking the hunting movements of a praying mantis. Watch this video to experience the allure of kung fu.

(Video Source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)