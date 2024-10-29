Home>>
Trending in China | Mantis Fist
(People's Daily App) 15:36, October 29, 2024
Mantis Fist, a renowned style of traditional Chinese martial arts, draws inspiration from nature by mimicking the hunting movements of a praying mantis. Watch this video to experience the allure of kung fu.
