Highlights of 3rd Taolu World Cup in Japan

Xinhua) 15:09, October 26, 2024

Zhang Qingchun of China competes during the Men's Qiangshu competition of the 3rd Taolu World Cup held in Yokohama, Japan, on Oct. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Wu Jianing of China competes during the Women's Nandao competition of the 3rd Taolu World Cup held in Yokohama, Japan, on Oct. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Wu Jianing (C) of China , Tasya Ayu Puspa Dewi (L) of Indonesia and Lucy Ruxi Lee of the Unites States pose for photos during the awarding ceremony of the Women's Nandao competition of the 3rd Taolu World Cup held in Yokohama, Japan, on Oct. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Zhang Qingchun (C) of China, Muhammad Daffa Golden Boy (L) of Indonesia and Chin Ka Hou of China's Macao pose for photos during the awarding ceremony of the Men's Qiangshu competition of the 3rd Taolu World Cup held in Yokohama, Japan, on Oct. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

