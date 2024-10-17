Home>>
African students demonstrate Shaolin Kung Fu in Zambia
(People's Daily App) 16:06, October 17, 2024
This is the daily training routine at the Shaolin Temple in Lusaka, Zambia. African students demonstrate Shaolin Kung Fu, and every move shows the profundity of Chinese martial arts.
