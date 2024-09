We Are China

Highlights of 2024 Yemen National Kung Fu Championship

Xinhua) 15:55, September 13, 2024

A competitor participates in the 2024 Yemen National Kung Fu Championship in Sanaa, Yemen, on Sept. 12, 2024. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)

Competitors pose for a group photo after the 2024 Yemen National Kung Fu Championship in Sanaa, Yemen, on Sept. 12, 2024. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)

