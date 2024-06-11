Home>>
Stunning kung fu show in Central China
(People's Daily App) 14:47, June 11, 2024
What an eye-opener: Around 10,000 people performed martial arts in a changing formation on June 5 in Dengfeng, Henan Province, the birthplace of Shaolin Kung Fu. One of China's most treasured cultural heritages, it has long been practiced by Shaolin disciples as well as kung fu lovers around the world.
