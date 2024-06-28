Home>>
Stunning Shaolin kung fu show
(People's Daily App) 13:48, June 28, 2024
Watch this stunning performance showcasing the intricate technique, astounding imagery and lightning moves of Chinese Shaolin Kung fu in Luoyang, Henan Province. With a history of over 1,500 years, Shaolin kung fu is one of China's most treasured intangible cultural heritages.
(Video source: Shijie App-Yang YingQi)
