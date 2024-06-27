Ni Hao China | Kung Fu master and her American apprentices

14:47, June 27, 2024 By Xian Jiangnan, Wu Chaolan, Chang Sha, Kou Jie ( People's Daily Online

At Beijing Foreign Studies University, American students joined local students for an unforgettable gym class. They learned the graceful movements of Tai Chi and enjoyed some fast-paced fun with ping pong! Through these shared learning and communication experiences, a story of friendship between Chinese and U.S. youth emerged.

Recently, Dozens of American students from Indiana University and Kutztown University in Pennsylvania embarked on a two-week journey in China to explore Chinese landscapes, culture and technological achievements. This tour, part of the "Discover China" program hosted by Beijing Foreign Studies University, aimed to provide a window for American youth to know about a real china.

