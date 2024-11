Spearplay master wows netizens

(People's Daily App) 16:29, November 11, 2024

A video of a man from Central China's Henan Province practicing traditional Chinese spearplay has wowed the internet with his agility and power. "He is like a peerless master in those martial arts works," says one comment.

(Video source: Douyin)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)