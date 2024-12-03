Home>>
Trending in China | Shaolin Temple: a timeless icon of Chinese martial arts
December 03, 2024
Shaolin Temple is renowned globally for its extraordinary martial arts. The term "Shaolin" has evolved into a symbol of traditional Chinese martial arts, captivating audiences of all ages. It represents a cherished cornerstone of China's rich cultural heritage.
