China-U.S. AI cooperation brings shared gains, global impact, say experts

Xinhua) 10:32, July 05, 2025

BEIJING, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Industry leaders and business representatives have recently renewed calls for China-U.S. cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI), emphasizing that stronger bilateral ties in the field will benefit both countries and contribute to global progress.

They shared their views at the 2025 Global Digital Economy Conference (GDEC), underway in Beijing from July 2 to 5, which aims to strengthen global digital cooperation across a wide range of sectors.

How the United States and China move from competition to cooperation in this transformative technology will shape the course of the century, said Stephen Orlins, president of the National Committee on United States-China Relations.

"We stand at a crossroads," Orlins added, explaining that one path leads to division, which could undermine global stability, deepen mistrust and entrench digital silos, but on the other path, lies cooperation, a shared effort to unlock AI's potential while guarding against its risks, to set common standards and to ensure that AI enhances humanity, rather than threatens it.

"This is not just a choice. It is a necessity," he added. "Both nations can co-lead an international consortium to develop safety protocols for advanced AI systems, focusing on transparency, robustness, and alignment with human values."

A report on global AI research released at the 2025 GDEC revealed that China and the United States are the world's two largest contributors to AI research, with their combined number of researchers accounting for nearly 60 percent of the global total as of the end of 2024.

Academic and industry partnerships between the United States and China can foster mutual understanding and accelerate breakthroughs in key areas such as climate modeling, healthcare diagnostics, and disaster prediction, Orlins said.

Global consulting firm Gartner said last week that China has made key progress in AI research and application, and is driving the global AI industry forward with its strengths in design, engineering and a dynamic digital ecosystem. According to Gartner, the country is creating favorable conditions for AI integration into everyday life, and by 2030, more than half of the Chinese population will regularly use AI technologies.

According to Xu Lin, chairman of the China-U.S. Green Fund, China's progress means opportunities for the United States. "China's vast data resources, when combined with U.S. strengths in computing power, will deliver major benefits to a range of sectors in the United States, such as healthcare and pharmaceuticals," Xu said.

Xu added that advanced U.S. algorithms, coupled with China's diverse application scenarios and big data, can help shorten the cycle from research and development to product application. He also noted that the two countries can work together in promoting the establishment of global AI governance rules.

China and the United States have complementary strengths in AI, Xu said, adding that by building on these advantages, the two countries have vast opportunities to foster cooperation, accelerate technological innovation, and promote the inclusive development of the global AI industry.

Christopher Millward, president of the U.S. Information Technology Office, said that as two "very important drivers" of AI development in the world, the United States and China should embrace mutual trust.

"Trust forms the foundation for stable, mutually beneficial, and cross-border technology collaboration," Millward added.

Looking ahead to future cooperation between the United States and China, Orlins said the two countries should face this critical moment with courage and vision, and choose dialogue over division.

"History will remember whether we build walls or bridges in the age of AI. Let us choose to build bridges together," Orlins said. "Together, we can build a future where AI benefits all mankind."

