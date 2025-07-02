China launches first large AI model for campus use

The "Tianli Qiming AI Learning Companion" large model was launched in Beijing on June 30, 2025. Representatives from the education, science and technology, and business sectors gathered to witness the debut of this latest achievement in the digital transformation of education.

The "Tianli Qiming AI Learning Companion" large model is launched in Beijing on June 30, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Guo Ying)

"Tianli Qiming AI Learning Companion" is the first large AI model in China to be officially registered and widely applied in classrooms. It facilitates intelligent integration of school data and, through tools such as the Smart Companion, AI Study Room, and the Qiming Cloud School app, supports personalized learning for students.

According to Luo Shi, chairman and president of Tianli International Holdings Ltd., the organization behind the model, the key to transforming education lies in combining large-scale resources with personalized growth.

"Large models enable students to redefine their learning paths and make high-quality educational resources more accessible, turning personalized education into a reality," Luo said.

Luo Shi, chairman and president of Tianli International Holdings Ltd., delivers a speech at the launch event for the "Tianli Qiming AI Learning Companion" large model in Beijing on June 30, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Guo Ying)

At the event, experts and scholars shared insights on how AI can accelerate the digital transformation of education.

Zhang Shaogang, director of the China Association for Educational Technology, noted that the large model, developed through the practical experiences of 250,000 students and teachers in over 100 schools, addresses long-standing challenges.

Zhang Shaogang, chief supervisor of the China Association for Educational Technology, speaks at the launch event for the "Tianli Qiming AI Learning Companion" in Beijing on June 30, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Guo Ying)

Liu Gang, secretary-general of the China Youth Entrepreneurs Association, said the large model enables precision teaching while preserving emotional interaction between teachers and students.

Liu Gang, secretary-general of the China Youth Entrepreneurs Association, speaks at the launch event for the "Tianli Qiming AI Learning Companion" large model in Beijing on June 30, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Guo Ying)

Shi Zhongying, dean of the Institute of Education at Tsinghua University and vice chairman of the Chinese Society of Education, said AI plays an increasingly important role in driving systemic innovation in education. The large-scale rollout of the "Tianli Qiming AI Learning Companion" large model will generate vast amounts of valuable teaching and learning data, he pointed out.

Shi Zhongying, dean of the Institute of Education at Tsinghua University and vice chairman of the Chinese Society of Education, speaks at the launch event for the "Tianli Qiming AI Learning Companion" large model in Beijing on June 30, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Guo Ying)

Luo Yongqiang, general manager of Sichuan Qiming Daren Technology Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Tianli International Group, noted that the model has already been implemented in 107 schools across China.

Luo Yongqiang, general manager of Sichuan Qiming Daren Technology Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Tianli International Holdings Ltd., launches the "Tianli Qiming AI Learning Companion" large model in Beijing on June 30, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Guo Ying)

During the event, schools such as the BDA School of the High School Affiliated to Renmin University of China, Beijing Yuyuantan Middle School, and Beijing Zhongshan International School signed strategic cooperation agreements with Sichuan Qiming Daren Technology Co., Ltd.

